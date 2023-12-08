NEW YORK, Dec 8 — The Japanese yen jumped on Thursday as Bank of Japan policymakers hinted the central bank may shift away from its ultra-low interest rate plan and a gauge of global stocks rose after three straight falls as investors assessed the latest round of US labour market data.

The yen surged 2.39 per cent against the greenback, its biggest one-day jump since Jan. 12, at 143.86 per dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda added to speculation that the central bank could move away from negative rates by saying policy management would “become even more challenging from the year-end and heading into next year” and indicated several options of what could be on the horizon.

The BOJ is the only central bank not to start tightening policy. Meanwhile, central banks like the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) are seen as nearing or at the end of their rate hike cycles.

“The comments last night sort of poured rocket fuel into bets on an eventual move back into positive rates territory for the Bank of Japan,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

Advertisement

The dollar index fell 0.50 per cent at 103.62 while the euro was up 0.28 per cent to US$1.0792.

Markets see about a 21 per cent chance that the BoJ hikes rates at its final meeting of the year on Dec. 19, according to LSEG data. Japanese government bonds also saw a sharp sell-off, with yields on the 10-year Japanese government bond JP10YT=RR up 10.3 basis points, the most since July 28.

On Wall Street, US stocks climbed, led by a 3.22 per cent gain in communication services stocks as Google parent Alphabet rallied and the latest piece of data on the labour market showed an uptick in weekly jobless claims.

Advertisement

After a run of data this week confirmed some softening in the labour market, the focus will turn to Friday’s government payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.95 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 36,117.38, the S&P 500 gained 36.25 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 4,585.59 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 193.28 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 14,339.99.

European shares closed lower as a recent rally stalled, with the STOXX 600 index down 0.27 per cent, while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.48 per cent and was poised for its first advance after three straight declines, its longest streak since late October.

Longer dates US Treasury yields were little changed after earlier bouncing slightly off three-month lows, ahead of the US jobs report. The yield on the 10-year was last up 2 basis points at 4.144 per cent.

The cooling of economic data and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have heightened expectations that the US central bank has ended its interest rate hiking cycle and will begin to cut rates as soon as March.

While the market widely sees the Federal Reserve holding rates steady at its next policy meeting on Dec. 12-13, expectations for a US rate cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) in March are about 63 per cent, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool, up from about 43 per cent a week ago.

Oil prices gave up early gains after a slight move higher and settled at a six-month low, as investors worried about sluggish energy demand in the United States and China while output from the US remains near record highs.

US crude settled down 0.06 per cent to US$69.34 a barrel while Brent crude settled at US$74.05 per barrel, down 0.34 per cent on the day. — Reuters