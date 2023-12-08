NEW YORK, Dec 8 — Artificial intelligence players Google and AMD were among the winners Thursday as US stocks bounced in a move attributed to bargain hunting after losses earlier in the week.

The big gains for both companies came one day after they unveiled new AI offerings, adding positive momentum to chip companies and other tech stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index led the major indices, gaining 1.4 per cent to finish at 14,339.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 per cent at 36,117.57, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent to 4,585.59.

After a strong November, US stocks have been on the defensive most of the week in what analysts regard as a “consolidation” trade to absorb earlier gains.

However, analysts pointed to Thursday’s gains as a sign investors were capitalizing on the pullback.

Markets will receive a key input on the labour market on Friday with the release of the November jobs report.

Among individual companies, AMD surged nearly 10 per cent after presenting its newest chip, the MI300, which is being positioned as a rival to a much-praised Nvidia product.

Google parent Alphabet won 5.3 per cent as it demonstrated its new Gemini artificial intelligence model that the company said could outperform human experts in several areas of problem-solving, math, physics, history, law, medicine and ethics.

JetBlue soared more than 15 per cent as it lifted some of its fourth quarter projections, pointing to a “strong” operational performance in November and describing travel demand as “healthy.” — AFP