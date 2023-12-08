KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed Alvin Lee Han Eng as its country chief executive officer (CEO), CEO of Maybank Singapore Limited and CEO of Maybank Singapore Branch, effective Jan 1, 2024.

Lee, who is currently the head of community financial services and head of Singapore group wealth management, will succeed John Lee Hin Hock who is set to retire from Maybank Group effective Dec 31, 2023, after an accomplished career spanning 12 years.

“These appointments are in line with the group’s strategic intent of ensuring a strong succession talent pipeline for senior positions, including for executive committee roles,” said president and group CEO Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli in a statement today.

He said that the new CEO is expected to steer Maybank Singapore along a similar path of impactful results both locally and regionally.

“With Maybank’s multi-business presence and Singapore being the second largest contributor to the group’s business, coupled with the digitalisation developments in the financial services industry and Maybank’s focus on sustainability and value-based financial services, Lee will continue to lead Maybank Singapore’s transformation efforts and boost growth in line with the group’s M25+ strategic priorities,” said Khairussaleh.

He added that the Maybank Group would like to thank Lee for his immense contributions, service and commitment over the years in shaping a prominent organisation in this region. — Bernama