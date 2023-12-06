Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — UMW Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, UMW Industrial Power Services Sdn Bhd (UIPS), has signed a long-term service agreement (LTSA) worth RM50 million with IOI Corporation Bhd to provide maintenance services for seven units of Jenbacher biogas engines.

UIPS is an authorised distributor of Innio’s Jenbacher engines in Malaysia.

UMW Holdings officer-in-charge Megat Shahrul Azmir Nordin said the LTSA will see UIPS providing maintenance services for seven units of Jenbacher biogas engines installed at IOI Plantation Services Sdn Bhd’s seven palm oil mills in Lahad Datu and Sandakan, Sabah.

Advertisement

“Jenbacher technology that UIPS offers effectively generates clean energy and heat from bio-waste, making a significant impact on reducing CO2 emissions.

“Power plants using Jenbacher engines operating on natural gas or renewable energy sources can achieve power conversion efficiencies of up to a remarkable 48.7 per cent,” he said in a statement.

The seven Jenbacher biogas engines have a total generation capacity of 5,523 kilowatts (kW) of power, which will be utilised for operations at the mills, living quarters and auxiliary usage.

Advertisement

The LTSA will cover two life cycles of the seven biogas engines and engine block replacement, and the scope of work includes services and maintenance for the engines for a duration of 16 years.

The scheduled maintenance is aimed at achieving an optimum capacity of 7,000 operating hours annually.

Additionally, when operating in combined heat and power configuration, the overall efficiency could increase up to 95 per cent.

“This will help our customers maximise their returns while reducing their carbon footprint and waste,” Megat added. — Bernama