KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system dropped to RM40.83 billion from RM46.28 billion this morning while the liquidity of Islamic funds rose to RM21.81 billion from RM19.38 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM40.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM20.80 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Nov 7. — Bernama

