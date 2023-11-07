KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM45.84 billion from RM49.22 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity fell to RM21.98 billion from RM23.82 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, a Qard tender and a reverse repo tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one-month and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM45.80 billion conventional money market tender and a RM22 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day monies.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.98 per cent as of November 6. — Bernama

