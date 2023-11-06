KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today tracking Wall Street’s positive close on Friday.

At 9.26am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.86 points to 1,456.79 from Friday’s closing of 1,449.93.

The benchmark index opened 2.46 points firmer at 1,452.39.

The broader market was also positive with gainers leading decliners 280 to 168, while 293 counters were unchanged, 1,610 untraded and 22 suspended.

Turnover stood at 442.87 million units worth RM179.26 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the improving market undertone should spur the local bourse today and he expected the index to hover within the 1,450-1,460 range.

On Bursa Malaysia, heavyweights Maybank and Public Bank were up by three sen each to RM9.07 and RM4.21, CIMB added one sen to RM5.74, Petronas Chemicals increased five sen to RM7.24 while Tenaga Nasional and CelcomDigi were flat at RM9.97 and RM4.28.

Of the actives, CN Asia was one sen higher at 19.5 sen, Kinergy gained half-a-sen to 33.5 sen, Ranhill improved by 6.5 sen to 85 sen and SMTrack was flat at 4.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 46.32 points to 10,745.26, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 44.49 points to 10,412.90, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 44.95 points to 10,951.74.

The FBM 70 Index expanded by 40.45 points to 14,138.98 and the FBM ACE Index added 1.10 points to 5,100.09.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.79 of-a-point to 172.50, the Plantation Index added 27.72 points to 6,980.97, the Energy Index edged down 0.90 of-a-point to 874.58, and the Financial Services Index went up 66.77 points to 16,365.65. — Bernama