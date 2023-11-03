KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Yinson Holdings Bhd’s renewables business unit, Yinson Renewables (YR), has commenced operations at Nokh Solar Park in Rajasthan, India.

In a statement today, YR said through its indirect subsidiary, Rising Sun Energy K Private Ltd (RSEK), the park will export power to the Rajasthan power grid, aligning with the Indian government’s National Solar Mission.

“The 285 MWp solar project is YR’s largest operating solar project and its third operational asset in India, generating enough energy to power approximately 38,000 Indian households every year while reducing carbon emissions to about 470,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year,” it said.

RSEK has a 25-year power purchase agreement with NTPC Ltd, an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power.

NTPC, majority-owned by the government of India, is the country’s largest power utility.

YR also owns and operates the Bhadla 1 and 2 solar plants, located 33km from the Nokh site.

Meanwhile, YR chief executive officer (CEO) David Brunt said the delivery of Nokh Solar Park further establishes YR’s footprint in India.

“We look forward to contributing to the development of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies through the provision of clean and reliable energy,” he said.

RSEK founder and CEO Arunav Sharma is confident that the company can continue upholding its strong track record in India, where the Bhadla assets have consistently generated more energy than forecasted since commissioning.

“We believe that we are even more strongly positioned now for future opportunities in supporting India’s renewable energy target of achieving 500GW by 2030,” he added. — Bernama