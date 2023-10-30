KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Local institutions have maintained their trend of purchasing domestic equities for the fourth consecutive week, with a net buying amount of RM493.1 million last week.

MIDF Research said the favoured sectors included financial services (RM236.0 million), consumer products and services (RM76.4 million) and construction (RM50.3 million).

"Year to date (YTD), local institutions have net bought RM4.88 billion of equities,” it said in its latest fund flow report.

However, local retail investors continued to be net sellers in the local equity market for the third consecutive week with net sales totalling RM96.2 million last week.

Advertisement

MIDF Research said retailers have accumulated YTD net sales amounting to RM756.8 million.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have been net sellers of domestic equities for two consecutive weeks, with a total net sales of RM396.9 million last week.

This class of investors recorded net selling daily during the week, with Wednesday seeing the highest daily foreign outflow of RM150.4 million.

Advertisement

"The top three sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM107.7 million), technology (RM18.5 million) and property (RM16.2 million), while the top three sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (-RM181.9 million), consumer products and services (-RM101.4 million) and construction (-RM65.0 million),” it said.

In terms of participation in the market, the research house noted a decline in average daily trading volume among local retail investors (-3.6 per cent) and foreign investors (-26.1 per cent), but there was an increase among institutional investors (up 2.7 per cent). — Bernama