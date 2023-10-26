PARIS, Oct 26 — TotalEnergies said today it managed to boost its net profit last quarter despite energy prices sliding from the peaks set last year.

The French firm earned a net profit of US$6.7 billion (RM32 billion) in the third quarter, an increase of 1.5 per cent from the July through September period last year.

Oil and gas prices surged last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to windfall profits at energy firms.

While oil prices are still high in historical terms, the main crude oil contract was down 14 per cent last quarter compared to the same period last year, TotalEnergies.

Average liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices were down by more than half and several leading piped gas contracts fell more than two-thirds.

“This quarter again demonstrates the relevance of TotalEnergies’ profitable transition strategy,” said chief executive Patrick Pouyanne.

The firm announced a third interim dividend payout for shareholders, of 0.74 euros per share, up more than seven per cent from last year.

TotalEnergies were nearly flat in late morning trading while the Paris stock exchange’s blue-chip CAC 40 index was down 0.8 per cent. — AFP