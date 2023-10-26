KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd’s net loss narrowed to RM55.58 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (3Q 2023) from RM355.50 million in 3Q 2022, mainly attributed to margin improvement and reversal in the write-down of inventories to net realisable value.

Revenue was lower at RM1.96 billion compared to RM2.37 billion previously due to the decline in selling prices as the regional demand recovery was affected by the weak momentum in China’s economy, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The polyolefin products segment revenue eased from RM 1.94 billion in 3Q 2022 to RM 1.59 billion in 3Q 2023, mainly due to the lower average selling price (ASP) of products.

Advertisement

Its olefins and derivative products unit’s revenue also decreased to RM 375.7 million due to lower ASP. — Bernama