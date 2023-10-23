SHANGHAI, Oct 23 — China may consider reducing disclosure of trading data for the Northbound channel of its Stock Connect mechanism used by offshore investors, a state-run newspaper said, as foreigners have offloaded shares at record speed in a declining market.

The comments in the Economic Information Daily came after some stabilising signs in an economic recovery that investors had viewed as lacklustre until recently and had weighed on the stock market, despite authorities’ moves to shore up confidence.

On Monday, the blue-chip CSI 300 Index hit its lowest since February 2019, down roughly a tenth on the year to date, versus a rise of 7 per cent in the MSCI International World Price Index.

The Northbound channel of Stock Connect, which allows investment in China-listed shares, saw 164 billion yuan (US$22.41 billion) of net selling since August, for the largest outflows in three successive months, according to Reuters calculations.

Advertisement

“China can consider optimising the disclosure of intraday real-time data of Northbound trading, and reducing the content or frequency of after-market disclosure to a certain extent,” the paper said on Sunday.

“Recent sharp fluctuations in Northbound funds are mainly affected by external factors such as overseas market fluctuations, geopolitical conflicts, and continuous rate hikes by the Federal Reserve,” the paper, managed by the official Xinhua news agency, added, citing industry professionals.

The surge in long-term US yields had raised borrowing costs around the world and pressured equity valuations, amid rising conflicts in the Middle East, it said.

Advertisement

“The performance of China’s A-share market mainly depends on domestic economic situation and investor sentiment,” the paper said. “Overall, recent economic indicators are sending increasingly positive signals.

It added, “A-shares should not be affected, and will not be affected, by external factors, such as short-term northbound capital flows.

“Investors may have partial or wrong understandings of the data, leading to impacts on their investment judgments.” — Reuters