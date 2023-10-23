KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Bursa Malaysia was lower in the early trade today as sentiments remain weak in the absence of fresh catalysts, a dealer said.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.66 points to 1,439.38 from Friday’s closing of 1,441.04.

The index opened 0.69 of-a-point higher at 1,441.73.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 248 to 62, while 231 counters were unchanged, 1,816 untraded and nine suspended.

Turnover stood at 174.38 million units worth RM53.59 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said it expects traders to remain cautious and stake their positions ahead of the earnings season next month.

It said the elevated United States (US) Treasury yields, coupled with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as well as the hawkish US Federal Reserve capped the upside potential on the local front, at least for the near term.

“Despite Wall Street’s negative tone, we notice that some technology stocks are ripe to head higher,” it said.

Meanwhile, the brokerage firm also favours the energy sector in light of the firm Brent crude oil prices.

“We think investors may also pick defensive stocks within the telco, utilities and consumer sectors,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped one sen to RM8.98 and Tenaga Nasional lost three sen to RM9.79, while Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM4.15 and RM7.21, respectively, and CIMB was unchanged at RM5.62.

Of the actives, Hong Seng and Widad rose one sen to 5.5 sen and 56.5 sen, respectively, Auro and Velesto shed half-a-sen to 17 sen and 25 sen, respectively, while Asdion flat at eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 17.16 points to 10,603.28, the FBM Emas Shariah Index inched down 22.78 points to 10,837.17, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 15.74 points to 10,282.24, the FBM 70 Index trimmed 38.36 points to 13,934.52 and the FBM ACE Index erased 41.17 points to 5,088.52.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.74 of-a-point easier at 171.65, the Energy Index weakened 6.49 points to 874.59 and the Financial Services Index decreased by 3.12 points to 16,187.21, while the Plantation Index increased by 2.60 points to 6,912.57. — Bernama