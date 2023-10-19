KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP) has approved about 900 applications from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and mid-size companies (MSCs), involving RM1.22 billion in financing from financial institutions through guarantee schemes for the oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) industry since 2009 until this year.

SJPP, a wholly owned company of Minister of Finance Incorporated, was established in 2009 and is mandated to administer and manage government guarantee schemes.

It provides guarantees but it is the financial institutions that provide the financing.

Deputy general manager (business development, marketing and guarantee schemes management) Noorshiha Mohamad said SJPP has disbursed up to RM60 billion in financing via financial institutions through guarantee schemes to about 74,000 SMEs and MSCs from all economic sectors from 2009 to date.

“We can see that the government guarantee schemes for OGSE industry are very low, at less than two per cent, and we encourage them to get financing assistance from financial institutions through government guarantees schemes,” she said during the panel session on “Financing for the OGSE Industry” at the National OGSE Roadshow 2023 conference, today.

The OGSE Roadshow was organised by Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation and highlighted some of the progress made under the National OGSE Industry Blueprint (2021-2030) since its launch in April 2021.

Noorshiha said SJPP has worked closely with participating financial institutions to serve the SMEs and MSCs market by offering attractive credit terms and conditions.

She said SJPP currently has 24 types of schemes supporting SMEs and MSCs in all industries and sectors to access credit facilities, of which nine are active.

Among them is the working capital guarantee scheme which is divided into three categories, one is for Bumiputera, one that serves woman entrepreneurs, and a regular working capital guarantee scheme.

“Among the SMEs and MSCs that applied for the schemes, we received the highest number of applications from Terengganu, Sarawak and Johor,” she added. — Bernama