KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — East West One Group (EWOG) has denied any involvement in money laundering and terrorism financing offences associated with the East West Horizon Planter's Scheme (EWHP Scheme).

It also acknowledged "the receipt of four compounds, which are all tied to the non-payment of the monthly net return (MNR) associated with the EWHP Scheme.”

The group is currently being investigated by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

EWOG said the EWHP Scheme "has always adhered to legal frameworks and has been default-free since 2012.” "Our singular default is the delay in payments to the planters, an issue we are committed to addressing," it said in a statement.

EWOG highlighted its commitment "to uphold the highest standards of transparency as throughout SSM's investigation, EWOG has fully cooperated, making all necessary books and records available.”

It is appealing for a reclassification of the compounds from Section 46(1) of the Interest Schemes Act 2016 to Section 75. SSM has issued four compounds, worth RM1 million, to East West Horizon Plantation Bhd (EWHPB), its two directors and a manager for breaching Section 46(1) of the Interest Schemes Act 2016.

Simultaneously, the group is actively working to overturn a recent injunction which led to the halt of the planters' meeting originally planned for Sept 27, 2023. — Bernama

