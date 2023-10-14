ABUJA, Oct 14 — The World Bank said on Friday it was in talks with Nigeria to provide US$1.5 billion (RM7 billion) in financing, at the request of the government, to support key policy reforms.

The Development Policy Financing (DPF) provides direct budget financing and supports countries with reforms to policies and institutions that boost economies and specific sectors, World Bank spokesperson Mansir Nasir said.

The DPF is currently under preparation, with discussions between the World Bank and the Nigerian government at an advanced stage, he said.

“As is standard, upon the successful conclusion of the preparation stage, the operation will be presented to the Board for approval,” Nasir told Reuters in response to an inquiry. — Reuters

