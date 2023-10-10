NEW YORK, Oct 10 — Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday, extending a two-day uptick as US Treasury bond yields retreated.

The 10-year US Treasury note, closely watched as a benchmark on interest rates, pulled back following commentary Monday from Federal Reserve officials implying interest rates may not need to be raised again.

Analysts also cited a “flight to safety” towards US bonds in the wake of Israel’s invasion of Gaza following the weekend attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.1 per cent at 22,618.39.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent at 4,342.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 per cent to 13,518.74.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the muted trading reflected a “wait-and-see” attitude in light of the Israel situation, upcoming US inflation data and the start of the quarterly earnings period.

PepesiCo gained 1.5 per cent as the soda and snack giant reported better than expected profits and lifted its annual forecast.

Honeywell International dipped 0.2 per cent as it announced new executive appointments while reorganizing itself around “three compelling megatrends”: automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition.

The industrial company said its upcoming earnings were in line with prior projections, with earnings per share “within or above” the prior range. — AFP