KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Local institutions broke their three-week net selling streak with a net buy of RM1.05 billion in the domestic equity market last week, the highest net buying amount seen in three years.

This was their largest net purchase since the week ended June 5, 2020, when they net bought RM1.18 billion, MIDF Research said in its latest fund flow report today.

Year-to-date, local institutions have net bought RM3.63 billion of equities.

Local retail investors also continued to net buy domestic equities for the second consecutive week at RM114.4 million, it said.

“They net bought every day (last week) except Thursday, (when they net sold at) RM22.6 million. Year-to-date, retailers have recorded net sales amounting to RM508.2 million,” the research house said.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued to net sell on Bursa Malaysia last week with an outflow of RM1.16 billion.

The top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows for the week were utilities (RM86.2 million), construction (RM41.8 million) and property (RM21.9 million), while the top three sectors that saw net foreign outflows were financial services (RM770.3 million), consumer products and services (RM246.5 million) and healthcare (RM159.8 million).

“Year-to-date, foreign investors have net sold RM3.13 billion on Bursa Malaysia,” MIDF Research said.

In terms of participation, there was a 2.4 per cent increase in the average daily trading volume (ADTV) among foreign investors last week and a 3.6 per cent rise among local institutions, but the ADTV of local retailers declined 3.7 per cent.

For Asian markets, the turbulent week saw the exodus of foreign funds from Asian markets extending into its fifth week as net selling expanded by 45.3 per cent to US$3.78 billion as foreign investors disposed of equities in all eight markets tracked by MIDF Research.

“Taiwan recorded the highest net foreign outflow again for the third straight week at US$1.52 billion. Foreigners net bought US$167.3 million on Monday and net sold for the rest of the week.

“India was the second largest casualty last week with a net outflow of US$961.5 million, marking the fifth consecutive week of outflows. South Korea posted its fourth consecutive week of net foreign fund outflows at US$750.8 million,” it said. — Bernama