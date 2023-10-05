KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Jasa Kita Bhd (JKB) is selling its 1.43-hectare piece of land in Kuala Lumpur to FCW Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary Urban Reach Sdn Bhd for RM43.08 million in cash.



The industrial tool and equipment distributor said the disposal of the land belonging to its wholly-owned unit JKB Development Sdn Bhd provides an opportunity for the JKB group to unlock the value of its investment in the land at an attractive valuation as well as monetise its non-core assets.





“The JKB group is expected to record a net gain of disposal of approximately RM37.54 million,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.JKB said the decision to sell the land, located along Jalan Usahawan 5, is a strategic move that aligns with the group’s current objectives and business plans to focus on its trading and distribution of industrial tools and equipment.Of the gross proceeds of RM43.08 million, JKB plans to utilise RM4.50 million for a special interim dividend, RM37.18 million for acquiring new business/asset to be identified, and RM1.40 million for estimated expenses in relation to the proposed disposal.Meanwhile, in a separate filing with the stock exchange, FCW said the proposed acquisition forms part of the group’s ongoing efforts to grow its property development business by acquiring additional landbanks for future development.“The proposed acquisition, expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024, is envisaged to be a compelling avenue for the FCW group to bolster its property development business,” it said.The company said it plans to carry out mixed development comprising residential and commercial properties on the land. — Bernama