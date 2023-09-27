KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Bursa Malaysia finished lower today amid a mixed regional market and after a volatile Wall Street overnight, a dealer said.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 5.44 points to 1,440.11 from yesterday’s close of 1,445.55, after opening 4.69 points easier at 1,440.86.

The benchmark index moved between 1,436.75 and 1,441.87 throughout the session.

On the broader market, decliners beat gainers 572 to 341 while 442 counters were unchanged, 1,032 untraded and 100 others suspended.

Turnover dropped to 2.97 billion units worth RM1.94 billion from 3.15 billion units worth RM1.95 billion yesterday. — Bernama