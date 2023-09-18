KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd (Hong Leong AM) has declared an income distribution of RM335 million for 18 funds from January 1 to July 31, 2023.

In a statement today, executive director and chief executive officer Hoo See Kheng said that despite the challenging external economic environment, the company is pleased to declare a distribution payout of RM335 million to the investors.

“While market volatility is expected to persist due to the uncertain outcomes of the various macro events happening around the world at the moment, Hong Leong AM will continue our aim to deliver sustainable distribution yields to our investors through time-tested investment strategies guided by our investment philosophies,” he said.

The funds are distributed through Hong Leong AM offices and Hong Leong Bank Bhd’s branches nationwide, while selected funds are distributed via Hong Leong AM’s agency force nationwide and digitally via HL iSmart Invest.

Meanwhile, during the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, four of Hong Leong AM’s EPF-Members Investment Scheme (MIS) approved funds have maintained their winning streaks in various categories, collectively winning a total of 20 individual fund awards in both Malaysia and the Global Islamic universe.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards is industry validation for Hong Leong AM’s investment team for their consistent delivery of risk-adjusted performances relative to their peers. — Bernama