RIYADH, Sept 10 — Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States to establish intercontinental green transit corridors, Xinhua quoted the Saudi Press Agency report.

The MoU, signed on Friday, provides a framework for developing a protocol for establishing green transit corridors through the kingdom to connect Asia and Europe.

This project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines, as well as constructing rail linkages, said the report.

It will also help enhance energy security, promote the digital economy, trade and transport of goods, added the report. — Bernama/Xinhua