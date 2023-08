KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Public Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Public Mutual, has declared distributions amounting to over RM63 million for seven funds for the financial year ending August 31, 2023.

In a statement today, Public Mutual said the total gross distributions declared include PB Bond Fund at 3.25 sen per unit, PB Sukuk Fund (3.10 sen), PB Asia Pacific Dividend Fund (0.36 sen) and PB Indonesia Balanced Fund (0.25 sen).

The remaining funds are and Public Sukuk Fund (3.25 sen), Public SmallCap Fund (one sen) and Public Select Treasure Equity Fund (0.50 sen).

Public Mutual is Malaysia’s largest private unit trust company with over 170 funds under its management. — Bernama