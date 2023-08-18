NEW YORK, Aug 18 ― Walmart raised its full-year forecast yesterday as it posted another quarter of solid results, grabbing market share in groceries and other staples against a backdrop of inflationary pressures.

The big retailer, which has been seen as well-positioned amid a period of pricing pressure because of its reputation for value, enjoyed another quarter of growing sales at its namesake US stores.

Walmart reported second-quarter profits of US$7.9 billion (RM36.7 billion), up 53 per cent from the year-ago period, a time marred by excess inventories due in part to pandemic supply chain issues.

Revenues rose 5.7 per cent to US$161.6 billion.

Although inflation has retreated somewhat from its levels a year ago, executives described the US consumer as discriminating, having shifted behaviours compared with pre-pandemic life.

Shoppers are preparing more meals at home, which not only supports demand for groceries, but also lifts sales of kitchen tools such as hand blenders and mixers, executives said.

The chain has also seen an uptick of its Walmart-branded items for household staples such as mustard and potato chips, which have lower sticker prices compared with other brands' offerings.

“Customers are stretching their dollars further and sticking better value across more categories,” said Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey on a conference call with analysts.

But Rainey said that customers are still showing a willingness to spend on special occasions.

“Consumers are not compromising on some of the holiday seasons,” he said. “Around July 4th and some of the holidays... they're showing a willingness to spend and our team is leaning into that.”

Back to school

Walmart's US division ― which accounted for more than two-thirds of revenues during the quarter ― jumped 6.4 per cent in comparable sales, a closely watched industry data point.

The business won market share gains in groceries, higher prescription counts and benefited from price hikes on some goods. On the downside, Walmart also cited “softness” in discretionary areas including apparel, home and sporting goods.

Higher sales also helped offset the hit from increased spending on employee wages.

Chief Executive Doug McMillon described consumers as “resilient,” adding that he was encouraged by recent sales trends in the United States in “back to school” promotions, a season that often correlates with other key retail occasions such as Halloween and the winter festive season.

Executives highlighted increased investment in e-commerce and distribution initiatives to make shopping more convenient.

McMillon spoke optimistically of artificial intelligence because its potential to help the company personalise customer experience.

“There's a great opportunity for us to be more anticipatory and to be more relevant to them and communicate in a way that shows that we know who they are while protecting privacy,” he said.

Walmart lifted full-year projections and now sees full-year earnings of between US$6.36 and US$6.46 a share, up 26 cents from the prior range.

Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData Retail, called the results “excellent” given the challenges facing the retail sector.

“Inflation and more challenging economic finances made many take a second look at Walmart, but Walmart's ongoing improvements to its range and shopping experience have made them stick around,” Saunders said in a note.

Briefing.com described Walmart's outlook as “a bit cautious,” but said its report contrasted favourably with smaller big-box rival Target, which is more reliant on discretionary items where demand is weaker.

Walmart shares fell 2.2 per cent to US$155.69. ― AFP