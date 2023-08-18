KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session lower on continued selling in selected consumer products and services as well as technology counters, dealers said.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.69 points to 1,446.29 from 1,447.98 at yesterday’s close.

The key index, which opened 1.25 points better at 1,447.98, moved between 1,443.12 and 1,449.23 throughout the session.

On the broader market, decliners thumped gainers 515 to 267, while 409 counters were unchanged, 1,157 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.76 billion units worth RM939.76 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng noted that the market undertone has turned cautious, mainly due to the headwinds from both China and the United States (US).

He added that the local benchmark index needs to show an immediate rebound to avoid being trapped in another prolonged consolidation phase.

“Wall Street closed lower as traders turned cautious due to the US Federal Reserve’s stance on hike rates, coupled with the resilient US economic data as the US Treasury 10-year yield edged higher to 4.284 per cent.

“For today, we expect the index to hover within the 1,445-1,455 range,” he told Bernama today.

At 12.30 pm, Bursa Malaysia heavyweights Maybank rose 3.0 sen to RM9, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM6.79, Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional slipped 1.0 sen each to RM4.15 and RM9.94, respectively, and CIMB fell 9.0 sen to RM5.55.

Among the actives, Hong Seng and Aimflex eased half-a-sen each to 6.0 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Parkson added 4.0 sen to 26 sen and Awanbiru earned half-a-sen to 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 19.37 points weaker at 10,660.20, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 17.73 points to 10,346.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 7.81 points to 10,869.61 and the FBM 70 Index fell 48.04 points to 14,090.21, while the FBM ACE Index tumbled 51.38 points to 5,262.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 46.20 points to 16,247.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.22 of-a-point to 167.45 and the Energy Index lost 1.19 points to 813.68, while the Plantation Index gained 76.15 points to 9,997.01. ― Bernama