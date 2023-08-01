BEIJING, Aug 1 — A subsidiary of tech giant Foxconn said that it had not signed any agreement to invest 16 billion rupees (US$194.6 million) in Tamil Nadu, China’s Securities Times reported today.

The government of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu said yesterday it has signed a deal with Foxconn for a new electronic components manufacturing facility that would create 6,000 jobs.

The Foxconn Industrial Internet facility will be built in the Kancheepuram district near the state capital of Chennai, a state government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity as details are not yet public.

“We did not sign any investment agreement,” FII was quoted as saying by the Securities Times newspaper, adding the company had issued a statement in July refuting similar “rumours.”

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters