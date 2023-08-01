LONDON, Aug 1 — Profit and revenue rose at Domino’s Pizza Inc in the first six months of the year compared to the same period of last year, reported German news agency (dpa).

Domino’s Pizza Inc reported that its first-half pretax profit increased to £91.5 million (RM529 million) from £50.9 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 19.2 pence compared to 9.5 pence. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were £68.7 million, up 8.2 per cent, driven by an increase in system sales volume, acceleration of store openings and the pass-through of food costs.

Underlying basic earnings per share were 9.5 pence, flat with prior year.

For the 26 weeks ended June 25, 2023, group revenue increased to £332.9 million from £278.3 million last year.

Reported revenue increased 19.6 per cent, primarily driven by increases in supply chain revenue as a result of increased food costs, which are passed through to franchise partners, the group said.

Like-for-like system sales, excluding splits and the impact of VAT, was up 9.7 per cent. Total orders were 35.4 million, up 2.8 per cent.

Domino’s Pizza Group now expects fiscal 2023 underlying EBITDA in a range of £132 million to £138 million.

The group will pay an interim dividend of 3.3 pence which represents a 3.1 per cent increase compared to the 2022 interim dividend. — Bernama-dpa