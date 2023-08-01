LONDON, Aug 1 — The crypto arm of Japanese investment bank and brokerage Nomura said today it had won an operating licence in Dubai, the latest in a number of mainstream financial institutions this year to enter the crypto sector.

Laser Digital, which is headquartered in Switzerland with officers in Dubai and London, said in a statement it had received the licence from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, allowing it to offer crypto-related broker-dealer, management and investment services.

Laser said it would launch its trading and asset management business in the coming months, allowing institutional investors access to over-the-counter crypto trading and other investment products.

French bank Societe Generale became last month the first company in France to obtain a licence for crypto services, underscoring resilient hunger among mainstream banks to embrace crypto as markets have rallied through 2023.

Top token bitcoin has gained about 75 per cent so far this year, a recovery of sorts from a 2022 punctuated by corporate scandals and plummeting token prices. However, the asset remains less than half its all-time high of US$69,000 (RM311,431). — Reuters