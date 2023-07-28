KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Westports Holdings Bhd’s shares rose in the early trade today following its bullish second quarter of 2023 (2Q 2023) results.

At 10.47am, its shares gained four sen to RM3.53 sen per unit, with 465,100 million shares traded.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the marine cargo handling company announced that its net profit for 2Q 2023 ended June 30, 2023, rose to RM194.76 million from RM162.29 million a year ago, attributed to the reduction in fuel cost.

Revenue widened to RM542.64 million compared to RM510.98 million in 2Q 2022, mainly due to the increase in container revenue.

In a research note, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd said it continues to like Westports for its resilient earnings, underpinned by long-term contracts with key clients such as Ocean Alliance, its long-term growth prospect driven by the Westports 2 expansion project, as well as its price competitiveness.

“However, these are weighed down by the unfavourable outlook of the seaport segment amidst the slowing global trade due to a weak global economic outlook in a high-interest rate environment,” it said.

The research house maintained its “market perform” call on Westports, with a higher target price of RM3.65 from RM3.49 previously. — Bernama