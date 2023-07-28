KUCHING, July 28 — The goals and framework set out within the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) Part 1 are very much aligned with Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Sarawak Deputy Minister of Energy and Environment Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the roadmap, which was unveiled by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli yesterday is compatible with what Sarawak had set out to accomplish.

“It is very heartening that Sarawak’s contribution to renewable energy, through our hydroelectric power, green hydrogen projects and carbon capture as part of the national contribution to climate change is acknowledged,” he said in a statement today.

He said Sarawak is developing its own Energy Transition Policy and Integrated Energy Roadmap to ensure that the aspirations and goals set out in the PCDS 2030 are achieved.

According to Dr Hazland, the state had been awarding licenses for carbon trading and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) in March 2023 to encourage more projects and initiatives to generate more Carbon Credits from Sarawak to be sold to domestic and international markets.

“The revenue from selling carbon credits will further accelerate the sustainable development projects in Sarawak,” he said.

Apart from unlocking hydrocarbon reserves for the Kasawari and Lang Lebah via the CCS projects listed in the NETR, Dr Hazland said Sarawak is also in discussion for Industrial CCUS to decarbonise our local industries and energy systems, reducing the amount of Green House Gases (GHG) that is removed from the atmosphere.

“We welcome many more collaborations in the clean and new energy space and welcome the rollout of the second part of NETR later this year,” he added. — Bernama