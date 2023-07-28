JAKARTA, July 28 — The Asean Centre for Energy (ACE) in partnership with the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will hold the annual Asean Energy Business Forum in Bali from August 24-26.

The theme, “Accelerating Energy Connectivity to Achieve Sustainable Growth of Asean” aligns with Indonesia’s Chairmanship vision to establish Asean as a regional and global economic growth hub.

ACE executive director Nuki Agya Utama said the forum will foster collaboration among stakeholders in the sector, including businesses, governments of Asean member nations, and academia,

“Together, we can address critical energy-related issues such as technology, supply, security, and advancements in knowledge,” he said in a joint statement.

He pointed out that energy security requires urgent attention to avoid potential destabilisation among Asean member countries.

“Pursuing sustainable energy should not be limited to new and renewable energy sources. Instead, exploring safe and viable nuclear energy should also be a topic of discussion,” he said.

The forum brings together prominent industry leaders from South-east Asia and corporate entities from Russia, the United States, China, and Japan.

Director of electricity development at the ministry Wanhar strongly endorsed international collaboration to foster interconnectivity and sustainability in the Southeast Asian region.

“The region has a wealth of energy resources that must be harnessed to meet the growing demands and ensure energy security and resilience,” he added.

The forum is taking place alongside the 41st Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting and the 3rd Asean International Conference on Energy and Environment. — Bernama