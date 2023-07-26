NEW YORK, July 26 ― Global equity markets and US Treasury yields rose yesterday ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike and as markets awaited a stream of quarterly results from corporate heavyweights.

Fed officials are gathering for their July monetary policy meeting, starting yesterday, where the central bank's rate-tightening cycle will be top of the agenda. Most market participants expect the Fed to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when the meeting concludes today.

US Treasury yields advanced, with benchmark 10-year notes rising to 3.890 per cent while rate-sensitive two-year notes were up at 4.8806 per cent.

Google owner Alphabet and Microsoft are among US technology giants whose quarterly earnings yesterday give investors a glimpse of the health of the US economy. The performance of these megacap tech companies underlies the nearly 19 per cent year-to-date rally in the benchmark S&P 500.

After the bell yesterday, Alphabet said second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations. Microsoft yesterday surpassed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit as its cloud business benefited from product upgrades featuring new artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“There's a bit of catch-your-breath mentality before what could really be a big market moving event with the big Fed meeting tomorrow,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

“At the same time, the Fed is important but corporate earnings matter. Overall, it's been fairly positive and people expect earnings to come in better than expected,” Detrick said.

The MSCI All-World index, which tracks equities in more than 50 countries, rose 0.47 per cent.

Europe's STOXX 600 gained 0.48 per cent, led in part by shares in mining companies, which rallied after China's leaders pledged to bolster their sputtering economy.

On Wall Street, the three main indexes closed higher, led by gains in shares of technology, materials, and communication services companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08 per cent to 35,438.07, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent to 4,567.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61 per cent to 14,144.56.

“A 25 basis-point hike is pretty much baked in but clearly what matters more is whether (in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference) it's going to be a dovish or hawkish hike,” Detrick added.

Oil prices rose to three-month highs as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities lifted sentiment.

Brent futures settled up 1 per cent at US$83.64 (RM381.76) a barrel after hitting US$83.87 earlier, the highest level since April 19. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1 per cent to settle at US$79.63.

The US dollar weakened, losing earlier session gains, ahead of the Fed meeting as well as rate decisions from other key central banks, including the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. The dollar index fell 0.128 per cent, with the euro down 0.1 per cent to US$1.1051.

Gold prices strengthened as the dollar fell. Spot gold added 0.5 per cent to US$1,964.34 an ounce, while US gold futures gained 0.07 per cent to US$1,961.70 an ounce. ― Reuters