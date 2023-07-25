PARIS, July 23 — TotalEnergies, a French energy and petroleum company, is buying out renewable energy company Total Eren by increasing its current stake of around 30 per cent to 100 per cent, it said on Tuesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The acquisition of 70.8 per cent will mean a net investment of around €1.5 billion (RM75 billion) for TotalEnergies.

Total Eren is valued at €3.8 billion, based on an attractive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) multiple agreed to in 2017, allowing TotalEnergies to acquire all of Total Eren after a five-year period.

Post transaction, Total Eren — a former subsidiary of the Luxembourg-based Eren group — will be fully integrated within TotalEnergies’ Renewables business unit.

Total Eren’s integration is expected to result in an increase in TotalEnergies’ integrated power net operating income of around €160 million and cash flow from operating activities of around €400 million in 2024. — Bernama-dpa