KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Gamuda Bhd’s share price rose in the early trade today following news of Gamuda Land Sdn Bhd’s proposed acquisition of residential and commercial land in Vietnam.

At 10.36am, Gamuda’s share price rose by two sen to RM4.49 with 668,900 shares traded.

Yesterday, the group announced that its property arm, Gamuda Land has acquired a 100 per cent equity interest in Tam Luc Real Estate Corporation which owns 3.68 hectares of land in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) for approximately RM1.47 billion.

In a note, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on the group as the acquisition is expected to expand Gamuda’s presence in Vietnam.

“This is part of its expansion plan in Vietnam as well as part of its quick-turnaround-project strategy, which focuses on generating a continuous pipeline of high internal rate of return assets with an investment horizon of within five years,” it said.

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB noted that the proposed acquisition gives Gamuda an opportunity to strengthen its foothold in HCMC as Celadon City — Gamuda Land’s 82-hectare development project — is at its tail-end, with a remaining gross development value of just RM389 million.

The project is located 12 kilometres away from the Central Business District in HCMC.

“The execution risk is contained as this is Gamuda’s sixth project in Vietnam and planning approvals have all been obtained.

“It also enables Gamuda to achieve its guidance of doubling its RM4 billion presales in the next one or two years,” it said, adding its ’buy’ call for Gamuda, with a target price of RM5.58. — Bernama