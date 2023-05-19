NEW YORK, May 19 — Wall Street stocks edged higher early today on continued optimism about a US debt ceiling deal, adding to the week's gains.

The White House reported "steady progress" in talks with congressional Republican leaders, who have also signaled a greater likelihood of an accord that would avert a historic US debt default.

The tone has boosted stocks since Wednesday, but the situation "stands as a near-term risk to the market if these discussions hit a roadblock," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"We will learn more over the weekend when President Biden returns Sunday from the G-7 Summit."

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent at 33,600.82.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to 4,211.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 per cent to 12,696.97.

Among individual companies, Deere & Company rose 3.0 per cent after earnings topped estimates and it projected an increase of more than US$2 billion in annual profits compared with last year.

But Foot Locker plummeted more than 25 per cent as it reported a 73 per cent drop in quarterly earnings to US$36 million and warned that sales "softened meaningfully given the tough macroeconomic backdrop," forcing "aggressive" markdowns. — AFP