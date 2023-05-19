KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Maxis Bhd recorded an improved net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (1Q 2023) to RM320.0 million versus RM298.0 million in the same quarter last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the telecommunications (telco) solutions provider said revenue also rose to RM2.52 billion from RM2.40 billion in the quarter under review.

Meanwhile, Maxis said in a statement that service revenue increased 4.0 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM2.1 billion and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 3.4 per cent higher y-o-y to RM541 million, despite a challenging operating environment.

Driven by the strong execution of its integrated telco strategy, the company said it delivered growth in both core mobile and fixed-line connectivity services across its consumer and enterprise businesses and improved profit margins from lower operational costs.

Maxis also declared an interim dividend of four sen net per share for the quarter.

As the company recognised the economic benefits of 5G to Malaysia, it looked forward to providing 5G-related products and services to its customers soon, with a focus on affordability and adoption. — Bernama