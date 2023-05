HONG KONG, May 19 — Hong Kong stocks sank today as optimism over a US debt deal was overshadowed by a tech sell-off, fuelled by disappointing earnings from ecommerce titan Alibaba that added to worries over China's economy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.40 per cent, or 276.68 points, to 19,450.57.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.42 per cent, or 13.78 points, to 3,283.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.12 per cent, or 2.42 points, to 2,031.10. — AFP