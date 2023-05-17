LONDON, May 17 — Britain’s government hopes to reach a resolution with the European Union on issues around rules of origin regulations that car manufacturers have concerns about, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said today.

Stellantis, the world’s No. 3 carmaker by sales for brands including Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, urged the government to renegotiate rules in the Brexit deal or it will have to close British car plants.

“The business secretary has raised this already with the European Commission, it has already been raised at official level as well, and we hope to be able to come to a resolution with the EU on this,” the spokesman told reporters when asked about talks with the EU on rules of origin issues. — Reuters