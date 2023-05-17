KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Bursa Malaysia extended earlier gains to midday, with the key index remaining in positive territory buoyed by continued buying momentum in plantation heavyweights.

Despite a mixed performance in regional bourses, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 3.8 points to end the morning trading session at 1,427.30 against yesterday’s close of 1,423.50.

The barometer index opened 1.49 points lower at 1,422.01.

Plantation counters, Sime Darby Plantation surged 15 sen or 3.4 per cent to RM4.45, Kuala Lumpur Kepong (KLK) increased 30 sen or 1.33 per cent to RM22.80, and IOI Corporation bagged four sen or 1.03 per cent to RM3.94.

The three stocks contributed a combined 2.66 points to the gains in the composite index.

The Plantation Index climbed 93.23 points to 7,026.95.

The broader market however saw losers slightly outpacing gainers 369 to 322, while 387 counters were unchanged, 1,178 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.44 billion units worth RM722.84 million.

As for other heavyweights, Public Bank gained three sen to RM3.98, Tenaga Nasional rose five sen to RM9.78, CIMB bagged two sen to RM5.01, while IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.92.

Maybank slipped one sen to RM8.72, and Petronas Chemicals shed four sen to RM7.03.

Among the most active counters, YTL Corporation increased 7.5 sen to 74 sen, Vinvest and Classita eased half-a-sen each to eight sen and 14.5 sen respectively, Metronic slipped one sen to one sen, while SIAB Holdings perked up two sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 29.23 points to 10,448.61, the FBMT 100 Index put on 28.63 points to 10,144.12, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 31.47 points to 10,810.85, and the FBM 70 Index widened 44.93 points to 13,538.28.

However, the FBM ACE Index gave up 4.93 points for 4,995.64.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.03 of a point to 166.71, the Energy Index trimmed 1.21 points to 832.73, but the Financial Services Index climbed 18.51 points to 15,549.65. — Bernama