KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Bursa Malaysia snapped a five-day losing streak to close higher today, in tandem with the uptrend in regional bourses, buoyed by bargain hunting in selected heavyweights.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.13 points to 1,423.50 from 1,417.37 at Monday's close.

The barometer index, which opened 0.55 of a point better at 1,417.92 this morning, fluctuated in the positive zone throughout the session and hit a high of 1,426.12 at one point.

Gains in Tenaga Nasional and Petronas Chemicals lifted the FBM KLCI by a combined 3.174 points.

Tenaga surged 21 sen or 2.21 per cent to RM9.73 while Petronas Chemicals rose nine sen or 1.29 per cent to RM7.07.

The market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 428 to 361, while 432 counters were unchanged, 1,021 untraded, and 23 others suspended.

Turnover decreased marginally to 2.57 billion units valued at RM1.51 billion from 2.66 billion units worth RM1.41 billion on Monday.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd senior analyst Kenneth Leong said the FBM KLCI advanced on the back of bargain-hunting activities despite the weaker-than-expected China economic data -- retail sales and industrial production -- that missed economists’ expectations.

Still, investors reckon that the Chinese government might step up efforts to spur the economic growth, he said.

“Going forward, we remain cautious ahead of the United States (US) debt ceiling negotiations. Should policy and lawmakers reached a consensus, we expect markets to cheer the event and vice versa.

“Back home, signs of bargain hunting have emerged and we expect the recovery trend to extend with the ongoing batch of corporate earnings releases remaining in focus,” he told Bernama.

Technically, Leong said the key index has formed a bullish candle today and this might signify a potential short-term rebound towards the 1,437 and 1,450 resistance levels, while support is spotted at 1,413.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the key regional markets were mostly in the negative territory as investors were increasingly concerned about the significant gap between the US lawmakers in their efforts to raise the country's borrowing limit and prevent a default.

“As for the local bourse, we believe bargain hunting will continue due to cheap valuations despite the heightened volatility of regional markets, hence, anticipate the benchmark index to move within the 1,420-1,435 range for the remainder of the week,” he said.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank bagged four sen to RM8.73, while Public Bank, CIMB and IHH Healthcare added one sen each to RM3.95, RM4.99 and RM5.92 respectively.

As for the actives, Vinvest lost 9.5 sen to 8.5 sen, Dagang NeXchange gained 4.5 sen to 47 sen, while Fitters, Velesto and Bahvest were flat at five sen, 25 sen, and 12 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 42.75 points to 10,419.38, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 42.38 points to 10,115.49, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 51.84 points to 10,779.38, the FBM 70 Index expanded 51.65 points to 13,493.35, and the FBM ACE Index went up 19.56 points to 5,000.57.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index perked up 6.55 points to 833.94, the Financial Services Index climbed 41.75 points to 15,531.14, the Plantation Index rose 42.0 points to 6,933.72, and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.02 points to 166.74.

The Main Market volume slid to 1.52 billion units valued at RM1.27 billion from 1.62 billion units valued at RM1.17 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 291.71 million units worth RM48.63 million against 394.36 million units worth RM69.14 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 753.82 million shares valued at RM193.39 million versus 649.65 million shares valued at RM175.52 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 275.49 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (349.74 million); construction (66.83 million); technology (224.57 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (47.42 million); property (253.53 million); plantation (22.22 million); REITs (11.4 million), closed/fund (1,000); energy (103.78 million); healthcare (94.07 million); telecommunications and media (32.86 million); transportation and logistics (18.01 million); and utilities (24.0 million). — Bernama