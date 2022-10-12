Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to end marginally lower today due to a lack of buying interest as investors were cautious amid global economic uncertainties and US inflation data due this week. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to end marginally lower today due to a lack of buying interest as investors were cautious amid global economic uncertainties and US inflation data due this week, an analyst said.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 6.25 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 1,380.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,386.82.

The barometer index opened 1.46 points higher at 1,388.28, before turning negative at mid-morning and stayed in the negative territory during the afternoon session. It was traded between an intraday low of 1,376.54 and an intraday high of 1,391.47.

On the broader market, decliners surpassed gainers 490 to 344, while 384 counters were unchanged, 1,140 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover narrowed to 1.85 billion units worth RM1.56 billion from 2.35 billion units worth RM1.86 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said regional key indices trended mixed as investors were cautious ahead of inflation data from the United States due this week.

On the home front, he said the short-term sentiment in FBM KLCI has remained jittery due to various external factors although bargain hunting might emerge going forward.

“We anticipate the FBM KLCI to trend sideways with an upside bias for the remainder of the week within the region of 1,375-1,400,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank rose seven sen to RM8.51, Public Bank added two sen to RM4.22, and CIMB went up one sen to RM5.30.

Petronas Chemicals inched down four sen to RM8.55 and IHH Healthcare fell 11 sen to RM5.54.

Of the actives, Citaglobal gained 3.5 sen to 28.5 sen, Top Glove and Privasia both rose one sen to 63.5 sen and 12 sen, respectively, while NWP and MYEG gave up half-a-sen to 23 sen and 88 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 48.47 points to 9,852.40, the FBM 70 went down 93.41 points to 11,939.36, and the FBMT 100 Index contracted 50.98 points to 9,604.01.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 89.15 points to 9,821.63 and the FBM ACE reduced by 21.47 points to 4,631.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 38.63 points higher at 15,923.77, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased by 1.35 points to 169.24.

The Plantation Index slipped 11.23 points to 6,364.52, and the Energy Index shaved 0.98 of a point to 674.78.

The Main Market volume narrowed to 1.11 billion shares worth RM1.37 billion versus 1.48 billion shares worth RM1.62 billion yesterday.

Warrant turnover rose to 364.45 million units valued at RM48.22 million from 343.11 million units valued at RM53.76 million previously.

The ACE Market volume decreased to 375.39 million shares worth RM140.89 million against 521.01 million shares worth RM184.89 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 174.28 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (316.96 million), construction (39.52 million), technology (111.73 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (71.75 million), property (76.25 million), plantation (23.03 million), REITs (5.18 million), closed/fund (100), energy (132.58 million), healthcare (86.28 million), telecommunications and media (32.77 million), transportation and logistics (24.58 million) and utilities (10.49 million). — Bernama