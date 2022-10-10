A resident of Kampung Ketiau wades in flood water at her shop, in Kota Kinabalu October 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — A total of 43 people from 13 families were evacuated in the Penampang district, while the flood situation in Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran seems to be improving as of 8 this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat said that all evacuees were housed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Penampang Cultural Centre which was opened at 7.07 pm yesterday.

“Continuous heavy rain yesterday evening caused floods in these areas. As of this morning, the flood situation remains unchanged.

“The water level of Sungai Moyoq (in Penampang) until 6 this morning shows a decline and is under control, while monitoring is ongoing,” it said in a statement.

It also said that monitoring at the four main flood locations in Kota Kinabalu, namely Kampung Rampaian, Kampung Keliangau, Kampung Tebobon and Jalan Sepanggar-Kampung Tebobon found that the situation has fully recovered this morning.

A Bernama check in Telipok, Rugading and Gayang which were hit by floods in Tuaran yesterday also found that the flood situation is improving.

The weather is cloudy this morning in Kota Kinabalu and the west coast of Sabah, while the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast rain in several locations this afternoon and no rain in the evening in the affected areas. — Bernama