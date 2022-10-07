In a statement today, Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.6 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves declined to US$106.1 billion (RM493.6 billion) as at September 30, 2022, from US$106.3 billion on September 15, 2022.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.6 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.1 times the total short-term external debt.

BNM said the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves (US$94.6 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.3 billion), special drawing rights (SDRs) (US$5.5 billion), gold (US$2.1 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.6 billion).

The assets comprised gold, foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM491.93 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.36 billion), loans and advances (RM23.64 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM43.98 billion).

Meanwhile, capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM153.66 billion), currency in circulation (RM156.78 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM172.49 billion), federal government deposits (RM15.61 billion), other deposits (RM34.24 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM9.68 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.7 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.8 billion). ― Bernama