WASHINGTON, Sept 29 — The US Treasury today unveiled new rules that will require firms doing business in the country to disclose their ownership, a move designed to crack down on corruption, money laundering and tax evasion by shell companies.

The tougher requirements will apply to firms backed by Russian oligarchs that have tried to evade sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, Treasury said in a statement.

“For too long, it has been far too easy for criminals, Russian oligarchs, and other bad actors to fund their illicit activity by hiding and moving money through anonymous shell companies and other corporate structures right here in the United States,” said Himamauli Das, acting director of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

“This final rule is a significant step forward in our efforts to support national security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in their work to curb illicit activities.”

The requirements take effect January 1, 2024 for any company created or registered to do business in the United States, according to the announcement. Existing firms will have one year to make their first report.

The move, part of President Joe Biden’s government-wide effort to counter graft and corruption, closes loopholes in US efforts to counter money laundering and improve transparency.

Treasury said illicit actors frequently use corporate structures such as shell and front companies to hide their identities and launder their ill-gotten gains through the United States, but the rules will create a database of beneficial owners of these firms.

The reporting provisions are required under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) approved by Congress in early 2021. — AFP