KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, has announced the industry’s first 2 terabyte (TB) microSDXC memory card working prototypes.

Using its innovative BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and an in-house designed controller, basic functions of the Kioxia 2TB microSDXC UHS-I memory card working prototypes were confirmed in the microSDXC standard’s maximum density.

As the data recording capacity of smartphones, action cameras, and portable game consoles continues to increase, the need for ultra-high capacity SD memory cards to store all of this data has never been higher.

The SD Association’s SDXC specification has supported memory cards up to 2TB for more than a decade — but 2TB cards have not been successfully manufactured until now, according to a statement.

Designed using the company’s proprietary manufacturing technology, the Kioxia 2TB card working prototypes are built by stacking sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory and achieve a maximum thickness of 0.8 mm at the die mounting area.

This makes them well-suited to high-capacity data recording applications.

Mass production of the Kioxia 2TB microSDXC memory cards is scheduled to begin in 2023. — Bernama