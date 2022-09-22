KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — UEM Sunrise Bhd has inked two memoranda of understanding with Petronas Global Technical Solutions Sdn Bhd (PGTSSB) and Gentari Sdn Bhd to explore opportunities for collaboration in renewable, green energy and mobility adoption to form intelligent, sustainable cities.

The collaboration includes incorporating existing and new sustainable solutions within UEM Sunrise developments, making it the first property developer to partner two Petronas subsidiaries.

UEM Sunrise chief executive officer Sufian Abdullah said the property developer is heading in the right direction to achieve its net zero carbon emissions goal by 2050 with the partnership.

“This will be a start to a mutually beneficial partnership that can bring long-term sustainable value to the communities we serve,” he said in a statement today.

In the immediate term, the collaboration with Gentari will explore the introduction of low-carbon solutions, specifically electric vehicle charging points and an electric forecourt at UEM Sunrise facilities, as well as solar farms at UEM Sunrise lands.

In the long term, UEM Sunrise’s MoU with PGTSSB will explore low carbon and nature-based solutions including smart green energy solutions and renewable energy, a circular economy with a full-cycle resource management to increase recylcing, and implementing sustainable high technology solutions.

PGTSSB chief executive officer Annaliz Abu Bakar said he is delighted with the company’s expertise expanding beyond the energy industry. — Bernama