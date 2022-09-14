KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Malaysia is not likely to slip into a recession due to the diversified structure of its economy which is less dependent on commodities, aside from its pragmatic and responsive policies, said Bursa Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

He noted that the agriculture and mining sectors now contribute only 14 per cent to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP), while the services sector accounts for 57 per cent and the manufacturing sector contributes 24.3 per cent to the GDP.

“The diversity of our trading partners — where we are not overly dependent on one particular country — adds to our economic resilience,” he said in his opening remarks at the ‘Invest Malaysia 2022 Series 1: Building Resilience Amidst Volatility’ here, today. — Bernama