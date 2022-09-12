MELAKA, Sept 12 — The people of Melaka employed in the industrial sector in the state has reached 15 per cent or 150,000 people out of the state’s total population of one million to date, said senior state executive councillor for Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said most of the workers in the sector are local residents of the respective industrial areas, thus proving that it is still in high demand among locals.

“The (Melaka) industrial sector’s dependence on foreign workers is very low and it shows a positive development in employment opportunities in that sector in the state.

“Industry players see that there is an advantage in Melaka whereby they do not need to find outsiders or foreign workers to work in their factories because there are local residents who can fill the vacancies,” he told a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Census 2020 Melaka Key Discoveries Tour here today.

Also present was Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

In a related development, Ab Rauf said that workers in the industrial sector in the state, particularly the semi-conductor production industry, were not affected during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. — Bernama