KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — JAG Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, JAG Land Sdn Bhd, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a twelve and a-half-storey office building with two levels of basement car park located at Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur from Menara ABS Bhd for a total purchase price of RM35.28 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, JAG said the acquisition is meant for investment purposes with the aim to create a new stream of recurring income contribution for the group.

“In addition, this is also a part of the group’s efforts to expand our property investment business segment, which will positively contribute to the group,” it added. — Bernama