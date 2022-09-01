S&P Global Market Intelligence said the latest reading reflected the gradual slowdown in manufacturing production and gross domestic product growth towards the end of the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022), following sustained rises throughout Q2 2022. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 50.3 in August from 50.6 in July, indicating a softer improvement in the health of the sector.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said the latest reading reflected the gradual slowdown in manufacturing production and gross domestic product growth towards the end of the third quarter of 2022 (Q3 2022), following sustained rises throughout Q2 2022.

In a statement today, chief business economist Chris Williamson said the Malaysian manufacturing sector reported improved business conditions for the tenth time in August, though it clearly remained under pressure from raw material and labour shortages, rising prices and weak demand, notably from overseas.

There were also signs that supply constraints were starting to ease and price pressures were abating.

“Similarly, despite falling export demand, August saw new orders rising at a slightly increased rate, which should feed through to improved production growth in September.

“This is supported by the brighter outlook as reflected by the increase in business optimism which rose to a seven-month high,” Williamson said.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said the softer headline figure in August was largely due to a renewed moderation in output volumes, but noted that the rate of reduction was only fractional.

It added that firms commonly attributed muted production to difficulty receiving inputs amid sustained delivery delays, though these were not as severe as in previous months.

Looking ahead, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Malaysian manufacturers remained optimistic regarding the outlook for output, amid hopes that demand conditions would continue to improve as the pandemic is brought fully under control. ― Bernama